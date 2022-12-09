LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The wait is over.

Canton’s Boomer Grigsby found out he was going into the College Football Hall of Fame. But he had to wait until Dec. 6 for the reality to set in.

That’s the night Grigsby became Illinois State’s first player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The former three-time All-American linebacker is still the career leader in tackles for Football Championship Subdivision schools.

“There’s so many different people that played a part in it over time,” Grigsby said from Las Vegas prior to Tuesday’s induction dinner. “I’m the one being honored but I feel it somewhat validates all the people who contributed to my career and to my school and my family and hometown. I feel like it’s so much bigger than one person.”

Grigsby played at ISU from 2001-04 and was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL draft.