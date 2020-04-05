Canton’s Rhodes Also a Video Game Content Creator

CANTON, Ill. — Hunter Rhodes has made a name for himself as a basketball stable in Canton, whether it’s a prolific high school career, a college run with Northern Iowa or now as head coach of the Little Giants. But the hardwood is not the only place Rhodes is making a name for himself these days: He’s a video game content creator on the side.

“Instead of a gym now, this is kind of my area. It’s just where, every night when the kids go to sleep, this is where I come down and I make content, I make YouTube videos,” Rhodes said. “This is my lab and this is where I do a lot of my stuff at night when the kids are sleeping.”

Hunter uses the online persona of “RhodeKill,” a nickname he earned at the Macomb Holiday tournament during his high school playing days when he scored 47 points in a single game. It’s a way for him to stay competitive and have some fun at the same time.

“Whenever I do something I want to be the best at it. It’s just something I’ve always done,” Rhodes said. “Right now it’s perfect. If you’re gaming out there, you aren’t supposed to go outside. It’s a perfect time to start trying something like this.”

The video game industry is booming during the current stay at home order, even I am getting more time to play games. But Hunter says there is a lot more to content creation than just picking up the sticks and playing.

“I would say it’s a job, it is. The editing, the making the gameplays,” Rhodes added. “A lot of it’s something you don’t think about if you’re just looking from the outside. But it’s a lot of time, it’s a lot of effort.”

Rhodes is making the most out of the stay at home order by feeding his competitive with video games. He plans on sticking with video games as long as he continues to enjoy it.

“I make a little bit of money off of it, not much. But if I can do that, and it be one of my most favorite things to do, I say that’s a win-win for me,” Rhodes said. “My kids come first, basketball and teaching, that’s first for me. But at night, I have nothing going on, this is what I do.”

You can follow Hunter’s video game content on the following websites:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMCa8STMQVMIgkxBsnWf97A

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/rhodekill

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ITzRhodekILL