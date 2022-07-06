PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It was a short night for Drew VerHagen.

Just how he wanted it.

VerHagen, a Cardinals relief pitcher making a rehab start with the Peoria Chiefs, pitched a scoreless first inning, needing only six pitches to complete the inning. Beloit beat the Chiefs 8-1.

VerHagen, who is on the Cardinals injured list with right shoulder impingement, induced two ground outs and a foul fly out to right in his Chiefs debut.

“I really wanted to work on getting a breaking ball for a strike on the first pitch to a hitter. I did that,” VerHagen said after the game. “Other than that, I just wanted to pound the zone down with my fast ball. OI did that. Overall really happy with it.”

VerHagen says he will likely start again for the Chiefs Friday night and pitch two innings. He is the first Cardinals player to play in Peoria in a rehab assignment this season.