NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – A 25-point performance for Liam McChesney, a career best for him, and incredible three-point shooting from Illinois State earned first-year head coach Ryan Pedon his first home win as a Redbird.

Illinois State won 87-77 over Belmont on Saturday and shot nearly 62% from three-point range. The offensive explosion came out of nowhere; ISU had just nine points in the first twelve minutes of the game.

Their defense kept them in the game early and battled back to make it a one-point game at halftime, thanks to Bloomington High graduate Colton Sandage hitting a three in the final seconds.

Other notable performers: