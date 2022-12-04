NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – A 25-point performance for Liam McChesney, a career best for him, and incredible three-point shooting from Illinois State earned first-year head coach Ryan Pedon his first home win as a Redbird.
Illinois State won 87-77 over Belmont on Saturday and shot nearly 62% from three-point range. The offensive explosion came out of nowhere; ISU had just nine points in the first twelve minutes of the game.
Their defense kept them in the game early and battled back to make it a one-point game at halftime, thanks to Bloomington High graduate Colton Sandage hitting a three in the final seconds.
Other notable performers:
- Luke Kasubke hit four threes, a career high. He also reached double digits in scoring for the third time this year.
- ISU’s season-leading scorer Kendall Lewis reached double figures for the 6th time this year.
- Seneca Knight reached double figures for the 48th time in his career.