NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – On Saturday afternoon, Bradley and Illinois State women’s teams square off for the first time this season. And there will be someone on the court who knows what it’s like to play on both sides of the rivalry.

In the age of the transfer portal, players switching school is nothing new, but it’s rare to move within the same conference. Or in Caroline Waite’s case, to your archrival.

After two years of leading the Bradley Braves in scoring, Caroline wanted a change and Coach Gillespie needed to fill a major hole in her roster.

I wanted to win a championship, that was my number one goal and to have an impact in that championship. And you know this was one of the top schools that I was talking to. Caroline Waite

She came into the portal, our staff talked and we were kind of going back and forth, we had so much respect for her like okay it’s Bradley. Had a couple conversations and it was clear it was going to be a good fit for both of us and we haven’t looked back since. Kristen Gillespie

Star forward DeAnna Wilson added,: “Playing against her you see what she can do but playing with her like she’s been really like aggressive to score, getting downhill and not just being a shooter.”

Caroline’s mom is an ISU alum and former softball player, but Caroline was drawn to coach Gillespie’s coaching style.

She cares about you as a person more than an athlete, I think that’s the biggest thing. And you don’t get that everywhere you go. And how just how compassionate she is. You can see on the sideline how competitive she is. I’ve always been competitive growing up. Caroline Waite

“What I love is how she fits so well into our locker room,” Gillespie said. “And you never know with transfers, especially Bradley you know conference kid,. She’s a connector of people.”

This weekend, she faces her old team for the first time, and has just one goal on her mind.

“Just focusing on me and our team on what we need to do to win to beat another team, just like anything else,” Waite said.

Tip-off is at CEFCU Arena in Normal at 4 p.m. Saturday.