CHAMPAIGN, Illinois (WMBD) – The Central Catholic Saints lost the IHSA 2A boys basketball state championship 65-41 against Chicago DePaul Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Cole Certa was double-teamed for much of the game. He finished with 18 points and four three-pointers.

DePaul jumped out quick on the Saints, who never led during the game. Central Catholic kept it close in the first quarter with Cole Certa hitting a jumper with 1:31 left to cut the deficit to 9-8.

But DePaul went on a 9-0 run to extend their lead to 18-8 to start the second quarter and Central Catholic was never able to get closer than five.

With two seconds left in the first half, junior Charlie Graham hit a three off the backboard at the buzzer that the Saints were hoping to give them life.

But DePaul outscored the Saints 14-5 in the 3rd quarter, including by starting on a 13-1 run. DePaul’s leading scorer was Maurice Thomas, who finished with 17. The win gave the long-storied Chicago DePaul program its first state title.

The Saints finish the season 26-12 as state runner-ups after finishing fourth in the Illini Prairie Conference. Their run to the state finals was highlighted by edging U-High 72-69 in the sectional final and beating conference rival Pontiac 67-53 in the super sectionals.