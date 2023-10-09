BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – The Central Catholic Saints have marched in 2023 with authority, they score more than 40 points a game while giving up less than 10; and they’re ready for more.

Not even the playoffs, conference championship too, we want to win that. And obviously it would help us into the playoffs. Easier way into the state championship. Will Adelman, Central Catholic Senior

Last year they went to the playoffs for the first time since 2017, the Saints say that was a stepping stone for this season

“I don’t think we were connected as one unit. I think this year we’ve got a bit of different goals and we’re all bonded really well. I think the seniors last year did a good job getting us back on the map,” said senior quarterback Colin Hayes.

Adelman added, “We can’t be complacent.”

But the past couple of years of success for the Saints didn’t just materialize overnight; It’s been a project in the works by coach Braucht for nearly half a decade.

This has been a five-year project to be honest with you. Just kinda slowly building the program back. You look back and they’re coming off an 0-9 campaign and for us it was about being patient, and in today’s world, people aren’t patient. Kevin Braucht, Central Catholic Head Coach

Those years of patience has the chance to culminate in an undefeated regular season and what the Saints hope is a deep playoff run.

Adelman said, “Hoping it’s more than a few weeks. Kinda bittersweet knowing it’s the last year. We’ve got one more game at lease. Hopefully more.