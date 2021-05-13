Central Catholic Seniors Sign College Athletics Letters

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Central Catholic auditorium stage was overflowing with happy student-athletes.

Just how they wanted it. Eleven signed their college athletic letters in a signing ceremony on Wednesday.

Four signed to play basketball: JT Welch with Millikin University, Casey Crowley with St. Ambrose and Jadyn Ellison and Drew Hinderer with Monmouth (Ill.).

Katie Steinman (Butler University golf), Kylie Hundman (Illinois Wesleyan golf), Abby Cox (North Central College volleyball), Lauren Wisdom (Illinois State swimming), Kolby Weiss Washington State University track and field), Matt Wagner (Illinois Wesleyan University football) and Patrick Mulcahey Black Hawk College baseball) and Sam Tallen (Midwestern Preparatory Academy football) completed the signing class.