Central Catholic Shows Deep Shooting Range

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — The Central Catholic Saints are having a blast with their undersized team.

It’s a team that is winning without have a player taller than 6-5.

“They really are a fun group to coach,” said head coach Jason Welch. “It’s a style, if I’m a player, I like to play in that kind of offensive system.”

The system is this: space the floor, and shoot the 3. From anywhere.

When you look at the Saints roster, you see a lack of size. In fact, the players admit when they show up for games they are sometimes mistaken for the JV squad.

Until they start shooting.

“We always know coming off the bus, we don’t look like the most intimidating team,” said junior guard JT Welch. “We take that personally, we want to show the people we can play no matter our size or weight. It doesn’t matter to us.”

The Saints have won eight in a row thanks, in part, to great perimeter shooting.

“We’ve got all these guys than can make 35-40 foot shots. It’s exciting, fun for us and fun for the fans too,” said senior Cole Davis.

The Saints can clearly shoot with anybody and it’s helped turn their season around from a 4-8 start.

The Saint’s win over Quincy Notre Dame Saturday was Welch’s 300th as a head coach. His win over IVC on Tuesday was his 250th at Central Catholic.

And he loves to see his players shoot.

“We have four or five guys that on any given night, it wouldn’t surprise me if they know down several 3’s. This season we had a game when we made 17 threes,” Jason Welch said. “They can shoot the eye balls out of it.”