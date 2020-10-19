Central Catholic’s First Swim Team is Short on Experience, Big on Smiles

BLOOMINGOTN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the last week of the first season Central Catholic has had a swim team.

The high school swimming season ends Saturday with sectionals. It’ll be a bittersweet day for the Saints, a team with only 14 girls that practices nightly at 8:00 because of limited pool availability.

But it’s a team having a blast in the pool.

“We’re making the best of what we’ve got and we don’t look at it as obstacles, we look at everything as opportunities,” said head coach Edie Dean. “They practice from 8 to 9:30 p.m. (four nights a week) and they love it.”

There’s a handful of experienced swimmers on the roster who typically train with club teams. But the rest of the team is filled with girls competing in a pool for the first time.

The girls are just embracing the opportunity to swim for their school.

“I’ve been wanting a team since freshman year. So when I found out there’s a team (competing) my senior year, I was so excited,” said senior Lauren Wisdom. “It made my senior year so much better.”

Launching a team in the midst of a pandemic may not have sounded like a good idea this summer but the swimmers say it’s been an incredible season.

“It’s really fun. The team is doing really well, especially for the majority of us who haven’t swam club year-round,” said freshman Adrienne Kulasinsky. “It’s been a fun experience.”

That experience ends at this week’s sectional. But by all accounts, it’s been a successful first step towards building a swim program at Central Catholic.

“For the amount of swimmers we have, we’re doing as well as we’re doing. It’s phenomenal. Everyone is taking notice,” Dean said. “The girls are very impressed, they’re happy. They are amazing with their performances and I couldn’t be happier.”