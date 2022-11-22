PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Several local ax-throwers are competing in the World Axe Throwing Championship in Appleton, WI on Dec. 2.

With a $50,000 prize pool, this will be the largest championship in history according to a Red Hat Enterprises, Inc. press release.

Kelin Randall of East Peoria and Sean Tumility of Metamora will be competing for the team, “Drunken Uncles”. Brian Southard of Peoria Heights and Matt Fox of Minier will be on the team, “The Professionals”.

Over 20,000 competitors competed this year in leagues and tournaments to make it to the world championships.

The finals will be airing on ESPN.