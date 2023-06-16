BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Saturday is the Illinois High School Shrine Bowl.

But Friday, the players learned the meaning behind it, the great patients and workers of Shriners Children’s Hospitals.

At Shirk Center in Bloomington, the players and coaches shown the different medical equipment needed by these kids and a history on their conditions.

The kids led the players in different activities and games that gave them a glimpse into what they’re had to overcome.

From tasks as simple as opening water bottles to piking up items with a prosthesis, a day of learning and joy for both the kids and the players.

I was born with ulnar dimelia so that means I have the same bones all the way down to my hand. I think it’s really fun I don’t know just to tell them about it so they can learn something new. Owin, Shriners Children’s Patient

I tried to get in my stance I almost fell on my face. It’s like I don’t know how they do it. Like I got big props for people that gotta through that. They’re amazing kids, they’re amazing people…the people that help them out are amazing man they give their time to this. They’re helping the kids out it’s amazing I give them props. Landon Newby-Holesome/Peoria High Running Back

It was a great experience. I learned a new things about this organization and what it’s really about and why we’re really hear and it really opened my eyes. It was way more challenging than I was expecting. It gives me a lot more respect for those people who have to go through it every day for sure. Tanner Sprecher/Pekin Linebacker