BLOOMINGTON, Illinois (WMBD) – Team Blue won a defensive battle 20-3 over Team Red at Tucci Stadium in the annual Shrine All-Star game.
Several players from Central Illinois shined in their final high school football game.
Enjoy the highlights.
