Charges against Bradley University basketball player sent to prosecutor for consideration

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Charges have been submitted to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office in Missouri regarding an alleged sex crime committed by a Bradley University basketball player.

Elijah Childs has not been cleared from the investigation that originally involved himself and three other basketball players.

As previously reported, the four were in town for two games against Missouri State when they showed up on a police report. At that time, police said they were investigating a “sex offense” that was not rape.

WMBD has reached out to the prosecutor’s office and will update this story when more information is available.