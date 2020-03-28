Chastain, Bruninga End Playing Careers

NORMAL, Ill. — The college basketball careers of two area products at illinois state appear to be over. Leroy’s Matt Chastain and Illini Bluffs’ Taylor Bruninga have decided to end their ISU playing careers after each has battled numerous lower body injuries.

In a press release Saturday, head coach Dan Muller says Bruninga and Chastain will take a medical excemption and won’t play for ISU next year.

Chastain played in 9 games in his redshirt junior season last year, scoring 3.2 points per game and grabbing 2.7 rebounds.

Bruninga played in 15 games with two starts last year, which was his redshirt sophomore campaign. The Mapleton-native scored 26 points during the season.

Both Chastain and Bruninga will remain at ISU to complete their degrees, with both on track to graduate in May of 2021.