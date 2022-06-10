JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — His brother threw a no-hitter in the big leagues this year and Parker Detmers nearly did the same in the state semifinals.

The Chatham Glenwood junior tossed a one-hitter and struck out an Illinois High School Association state record-tying 14 batters as the Titans edged Washington, 2-1, in a class 3A semifinal at Duly Health & Care Field on Friday.

Washington lefty Gus Lucas and Detmers kept the game scoreless through four innings. The Titans scored twice in the top of the fifth and the Panthers answered with a run in the bottom of the inning.

Washington’s Kyler Klings delivered a two-out RBI single in the fifth scoring Tyler Bishop with the only run of the game for the Panthers.

The Titans will play Nazareth Academy of LaGrange Park in Saturday’s title game. Nazareth was a 16-3 winner over Crystal Lake South in the other semifinal gmae.

Washington will try and better it’s 2021 fourth place finish with a win over Crystal Lake South in Saturday’s 9 a.m. third place game.