PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — So the weather has been less than summer-like this week.

In fact, it’s been down right winter-like in central Illinois. But there’s some news that might warm you up.

Peoria Chiefs baseball is just over a week away. And the team will play at Dozer Park in less than two week.

The season opener is April 8 at Wisconsin. The home opener is April 12 against Great Lakes.

The team is set to break spring training camp this weekend in Arizona and will head north for the season.