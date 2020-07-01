Chiefs Hoping to Remain Affiliated with Cardinals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — We know there’s no Peoria Chiefs baseball this year.

The Chiefs are hoping to return to the field next year. When they do will they still be a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate?

The player development contract between the Cardinals and Chiefs expires in September. Every minor league team will be negotiating with big league teams for affiliations this summer.

The Chiefs would like to stay with the Cardinals.

“We’ve got a great relationship,” Chiefs general manager Jason Mott said of the Cardinals. “They love being here and we love having them. I expect us to be together for a long time.”

The Chiefs have been the Cardinals’ Midwest League affiliate for 18 of the 37 years they’ve been in Peoria. The Chiefs and Cardinals have had long working relationships

Their first player development contract ran from 1995-2004 and the current agreement has covered the last eight years. The Chiefs were a Chicago Cubs affiliate from 2005-2013.

“The hope is that there’s not the two or four-year (contracts),” Mott said. “We’d like to look at more of a long term commitment.”