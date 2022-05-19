PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Baseball is one of the few sports that isn’t tied to a clock.

Fan say that’s good. Critics think that’s bad because games can drag on for a long time.

“I love baseball but we don’t need to be out here for five hours, that’s for sure,” said Peoria Chiefs pitcher Michael McGreevy. “The enforcement of the rules is the biggest things.”

McGreevy is talking about the enforcement of the rules regarding the pitch clock, which is being used throughout the minors this season. Clocks are mounted on outfield walls and behind the plate at Dozer Park so they are easily seen by players.

The goal is to speed up the game with less time between pitches, less time between batters and less time between innings. ESPN reports minor league games on average are 20 minutes shorter this year.

“For the pace of play, it’s great. I think it adds good energy to the game,” said Chiefs pitcher John Beller. “Like any changes you’re going to make, there’s a learning curve.

Pitchers have 18 seconds to throw a pitch, if there are runners on base. They have 14 seconds to deliver a pitch if the bases are empty.

Otherwise a ball can be added to the count. Batters can be slapped with a strike if they aren’t ready to hit with 9 seconds remaining on the pitch clock.

“My second outing of the year I had a ball called on me because I took too long,” said Beller. “I stepped off (the mound) and jawed at the umpire because it’s not something we’re used to.”

Almost two months into the season, minor league players are getting used to playing with pitch clocks. And Major League Baseball is watching closely.

“The nuance of the game isn’t on a clock,” said Chiefs manager Patrick Anderson. “With that said, things can be cleaned up and I think it’s done some of that.”