Chiefs Survive Minor League Restructuring, Stay with Cardinals

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The lights will still be on for Minor League Baseball at Dozer Park.

The Peoria Chiefs survive Major League Baseball’s restructuring of the minors, which included cutting ties with 40 teams across the nation. The St. Louis Cardinals have invited the Chiefs to remain as a farm team in its organization.

The Cardinals chose four teams to remain in its minor league system: Memphis (Triple-A), Springfield, Missouri (Double-A), Peoria (High Class A), Palm Beach, Florida (Low Class A). The Chiefs are promoted to “High A” after decades as a “Low A” affiliate.

“(We have) our great relationship with St. Louis,” said Chiefs general manager Jason Mott. “Been with them the last eight years and previously (1995-2004). We have a great relationship with them. I think our location is key. We are their closest affiliate.”

The Chiefs have just over a week to sign this new development deal with the Cardinals. Although the Chiefs will remain locally owned, Major League Baseball is now running the minors.

MLB will likely institute new professional player development licenses for all 120 minor league teams, according to Mott, that will include requirements for franchises to make upgrades at their ballparks. Those upgrades may include things like lighting, playing surface, locker rooms, training facilities and more.

The “new” standards may mean teams will have to invest in their facilities, according to Mott. Nonetheless he is happy the Chiefs franchise, which has been around since 1983, is still alive.

And it got a promotion to high class A to boot. The new look Midwest League will have 12 teams.

“I’m glad to see us go to High-A. I think it means we’ll see better players,” Mott said. “For baseball fans it should be a much better product with higher-level caliber of players.”

Longtime Midwest League franchises Burlington (Iowa), Clinton (Iowa) and Kane County (Illinois) did not survive the restructuring of the league. Bowling Green (Kentucky) is likely heading out of the MWL for another league, Mott said.