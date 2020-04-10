Chiefs Voice Staying Game Ready Without Baseball Action

PEORIA, Ill. — Nathan Baliva has been the play by play voice for the Peoria Chiefs for 18 years. He says he will never forget the 2020 season.

“I think it’s fortunate that I have been doing this for as long as I have, so usually you try to get a game or two under your belt, then you’re ready to go,” Baliva said about the season being delayed due to COVID-19.

With no spring training, Baliva has found other ways to keep his voice in game shape.

“Welcome to Opening Day, we have Peoria Chiefs baseball. 0-and-2 the hole to Gorman, this pitch is swung on,” Baliva commentates. “Fastball driven deep to right field, did he get all of it? Aboslutely he did.”

Baliva has been calling the play-by-play of simulated video games on MLB The Show.

“Patrick (Walker) in our stadium ops plays the games as the Cardinals, puts as many former Chiefs in the lineup, even if they wouldn’t have been there. Nolan Gorman was in his lineup at third base,” Baliva said. “And he sends them to me, and I do the play by play of them, it’s usually an hour. So that’s one thing that we’ve done to kind of keep my voice in shape.”

While there’s no baseball being played at Dozer Park, Baliva is still finding ways to commentate real baseball, as well. The Chiefs are taking submissions from home video and Baliva commentates the action.

Some are great, man. These little kids bat flip, it’s fantastic. You get like a four year old who hits the ball and just immidiately chucks the bat. It’s hilarious, I love it,” Baliva added. “We’ve had some really cute ones, we’ve had some really funny ones.”

When baseball does return, Baliva and the Chiefs will be ready to entertain central Illinois.