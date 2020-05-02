Chiefs Win MWL Madness Contest

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A lineup that included Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, Javier Baez and Greg Maddux proved to be the best.

The Peoria Chiefs won the month-long Midwest League Madness contest, a competition between fans of teams in the class A baseball league that pitted franchise’s all-time rosters against each other. Fans voted for online as teams put their best-ever lineups together for the contest.

The Peoria franchise, which has been in the Midwest League since the early 1980’s and has been mainly affiliated with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals, beat Lansing in the finals to win the contest.