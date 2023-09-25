NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Monday was the first day of official practice for ISU men’s basketball and there’s lots of new bodies joining the program.
Two Big Ten transfers highlight the newcomers: The 7’1″ forward Brandon Lieb coming over from the Illinoi and guard Jordan Davis from Wisconsin.
The two say they’re starting to gel as a group while looking to build off Coach Ryan Pedon’s first season with the program.
“Again we do have new faces but I think we bring a lot more experience this year and a lot of team chemistry and the comradery is feeling as good as any team I’ve ever been a part of.”Brandon Lieb
“Coach Pedon has a chip on his shoulder just like the rest of the guys around here last year. You know transfers coming in, freshman, we have a chip on our shoulder as well. We want to get this thing going, win some games this year, get this placed filled up.“Jordan Davis
“You know it really doesn’t matter what conference they’re from if they don’t want to come with the right mindset though. And I want to keep that in perspective as well. Both of these guys have something to prove. The chip on the shoulder that both collectively have, I think that can be played to our advantage and their advantage as well.”Ryan Pedon