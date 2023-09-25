NORMAL, Illinois (WMBD) – Monday was the first day of official practice for ISU men’s basketball and there’s lots of new bodies joining the program.

Two Big Ten transfers highlight the newcomers: The 7’1″ forward Brandon Lieb coming over from the Illinoi and guard Jordan Davis from Wisconsin.

The two say they’re starting to gel as a group while looking to build off Coach Ryan Pedon’s first season with the program.