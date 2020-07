DUNLAP, Ill (WMBD) -- For student athletes in highschool, a booster club often provide them with things the school can't. In some cases it's new uniforms, bags and even scoreboards. However, with the IHSA’s latest decision to move some fall sports to the spring, some booster clubs are worried they may not have the funds needed to help out their hometown teams.

Those who represent their high school's football team may be given more time to raise the money, as most sports are moving to the fall, but those who rely on football will have to brainstorm.