PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Hockey fans stood outside in the rain to cheer on the Rivermen as the Southern Professional Hockey League champs were paraded through downtown Peoria on Friday.

The team then got fans fired up at rally at Carver Arena as the team celebrated its first President’s Cup championship. It’s the fourth title in franchise history after the Rivermen won twice in the International Hockey League and once in the East Coast Hockey League.