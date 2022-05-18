PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — They’ve waited all year for this week.

Girls track and field athletes head to Eastern Illinois University’s famed blue track to compete at the state track meet. And several of them could bring multiple state medals back to central Illinois on Saturday night

The class 1A prelim races are Wednesday. The state finals are Saturday.

“Big blue. It’s awesome to be there, all the memories are there,” said Eureka senior Anna Perry. “It’s probably the best part of high school track. Being there, it’s my last time and I’m glad we have the state meet this year.”

Perry is seeded first in the 3200 and sixth in the 1600.

“I know some of the girls who are ranked higher than me but I’m so excited to race them. I’m so glad I have people to push me,” said Tremont’s Cambria Geyer, who is seeded second in both hurdles races.

Henry-Senachwine senior Nakeita Kessling is the top seed in the long jump and the 400 meters.

“I’m excited. Last year was so much fun. I’m excited to go back. It’s not a Covid year any more. I’ll be a little more relaxed, it’ll be so nice,” Kessling said. “We all get our PR’s (personal records) in because we’re going against the best (at state). It’s crazy.”