Coaching Consistency Is Crucial For Bradley

Over the last five years, Brian Wardle has led Bradley back to a major contender in the Missouri Valley Conference, thanks in large part to the help of three assistants who have been with him all five years: Jimmie Foster, Drew Adams and Mike Bargen.

“I’ve always believed the closer your staff is, the better chemistry you have on your staff, you’ll have it in your locker room,” said Wardle. “The players will reciprocate that in the locker room, and that’s really what’s happened, I think.”

“Everybody brings a little different perspective to the table, and everybodies ideas can be right in their own way, but we find what’s best for our team and what he feels most comfortable with and gives us the greatest chance to win,” said Bargen. “It’s great working for a guy who does that.”

Turnover on college coaching staffs is rapid. Bradley is one of just seven programs nationally to keep its coaching staff intact over the last five years. They say that continuity sends an important message to the players.

“It’s a great example for the players of being together, being a family, loyalty, and sticking together,” said Adams. “And I think it’s really helped our program, I think the programs that have stuck together and have good staffs that stick together do a very good job.”

So what do the coaches say the key to staying together for five years is? Getting along with each other, the desire to build a consistent winner and the undying support from the Bradley program.

“Bradley is special, I think we got to have some special moments here with coach and the city of Peoria,” said Foster. “It makes it hard for somebody to leave when you have such good people around.”

“Jimmie and Mike and Drew have been everything to me,” said Wardle. “My job is to prepare them to be head coach and prepare them to move up the job ladder, and that’s definitely going to happen with these guys.”