DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Big news for Dunlap product Cody Baer. The Eagles standout had a great freshman year at Carl Sanburg and has now signed to play at Division II Minnesota State.

Cody has seen his game takeoff alongside his rapid growth. He’s grown five inches the last three years and is now a 6-foot-10-inch force down low. He will study biology at Minnesota State.