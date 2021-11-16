College Basketball Recap for Nov. 16, 2021: Bradley Wins, ISU Falls, Loyola Leaving MVC

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Missouri Valley Conference is about to change looks again.

Loyola, the basketball program which has become the face of the league the since a run to the 2018 Final Four, announced Tuesday it is leaving the MVC for the Atlantic 10 next year. Loyola’s departure comes after Belmont was added to the league starting in 2022.

The MVC will have ten members next year.

On the court, Bradley beat Missouri S&T, 92-66, at Carver Arena. Ja’Shon Henry led the Braves with 17 points.

Murray State, a school that was a finalist to join the Valley when the league admitted Valparaiso in 2017, beat Illinois State, 77-65, at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds, who trailed by 16 at halftime, were led in scoring by Antonio Reeves’ 19 points.