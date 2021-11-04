College Basketball Recap for Nov. 4, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois State won their lone exhibition games of the basketball season at home Thursday night.

Reink Mast scored 18 points to lead Bradley to a 93-64 win over UIS at Carver Arena. The Braves open the season Tuesday night at South Dakota State.

Antonio Reeves pumped in 34 points to lead ISU to past Davenport (Mich.), 85-59, at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds open the season at home Tuesday against UNC-Wilmington.

The Bradley women beat McKendree 101-75 at Carver Arena on Tuesday. The Braves, who were lead in scoring by senior Gabi Haack’s 26 points, open the season against Wright State at Renaissance Coliseum on Tuesday.