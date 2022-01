PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois Wesleyan won its first game of the calendar year on wednesday.

The short-handed Titans, who have battling COVID in the past week, held off Millikin University, 78-67, in College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin at Shirk Center.

At Illinois Central College: the ICC women beat Danville Area Community College, 71-60 but the ICC men fell to Danville, 75-63.