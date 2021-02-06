College Basketball Roundup for Feb. 6, 2021

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — In a dominant victory over Wisconsin, Ayo Dosunmu became the third player in Illini history to earn a triple-double, also making him the first player in the NCAA this season to earn a triple-double against a ranked team. Dosunmu led the team with 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

The No. 12 Illini beat the No. 19 Badgers 75-60 to break a 7-game win streak held by the Badgers at the State Farm Center. Kofi Cockburn earned his NCAA-leading 13th double-double of the season with 23 points and 14 rebounds. Out of Cockburn’s 23 points, 8 of them were dunks.

In the Missouri Valley Conference, Bradley beat Southern Illinois 74-66. With the win, the Braves snap a six-game losing streak. Terry Nolan Jr. led the Braves with a career-high 21 points, while Elijah Childs registered his sixth double-double of the season with a 15 point, 12 rebound performance. Bradley and Southern wrap up the season series Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.

In Normal, Illinois State lost its fifth straight contest, falling to Missouri State 74-67. DJ Horne was the game’s top scorer with 23 points. The Redbirds and Salukis play again Sunday at 2 p.m.

In womens college hoops, the Illinois Central College Cougars improve to 4-0 on the young season. ICC beat NJCAA Div. I power Moberly Area 59-58, thanks to a game-winning three pointer from Peoria High product Sh’coria Metts with 11.6 seconds remaining in regulation.

Elsewhere, the Illinois Wesleyan mens and womens basketball teams picked up victories against North Central. Enjoy the highlights!