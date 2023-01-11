PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan won home conference basketball games on Wednesday.

Connor Hickman scored 15 points and Rienk Mast added 14 as Bradley blasted Evansville, 91-46, to extend its home winning streak to 17 games in Missouri Valley Conference action at Carver Arena. The Braves (12-6, 5-2 in MVC) held Evansville (4-14, 0-7 in MVC) to 16 second-half points.

Also in the Valley: ISU (8-10, 3-4 in MVC) rallied to beat visiting Missouri State (8-9, 4-3 in MVC) 76-66 in overtime. Kendall Lewis scored with :06 remaining in regulation to send he game into OT.

Elsewhere: Ryan Sroka scored 17 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan to a 73-68 win over Millikin at Shirk Center.

Enjoy the highlights.