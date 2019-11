The Illinois mens basketball team traveled to No. 21 Arizona Sunday night, and played well in the first half as the Illini trailed by one point at the break. But, Arizona outscored Illinois by 30 in the second half to win 90-69. Illinois is now 2-1 after the defeat.

Elsewhere, Illinois State picked up a home victory over Little Rock 75-70 behind 19 points from Zach Copeland. The Redbirds are now 2-0 on the season.

Enjoy the highlights!