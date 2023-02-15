PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Malevy Leons and Rienk Mast scored 11 points apiece to lead Bradley past Missouri State, 64-54, in Missouri Valley Conference action at Carver Arena on Wednesday.

The win was Bradley’s seventh in a row. The Braves (20-8, 13-4 in MVC) remain tied with Drake atop the Valley standings after the Bulldogs (22-6, 13-4) won at Northern Iowa, 82-74.

Elsewhere, Murray State held on to beat Illinois State, 76-75, at CEFCU Arena. The Redbirds (10-18, 5-12), who got 22 points from Seneca Knight and 20 from Kendall Lewis, dropped their fourth in a row.

The ICC men and women dropped games in a doubleheader at Ramsey Gymnasium on Wednesday. St. Louis beat the Cougars, 68-64, in the men’s game while Rend Lake defeated the ICC women, 93-88, in overtime.

Enjoy the highlights.