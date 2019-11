For the second time in three years, the U-High volleyball team will play at Redbird Arena in the state final four. Many of the seniors on this years team were a part of the Pioneers program in 2017 when U-High took home a third place trophy.

"I was part of the U-High team that went to state my sophomore year and I was super grateful for that experience," said U-High senior Isabel Schaefbauer. "Being able to go back a second time is something that not a lot of people get to do. To go with this group of girls, it's awesome."