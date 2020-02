Illinois Wesleyan welcomes back Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Jack Sikma prior to Saturdays game against Carroll.

Sikma, a 7-time NBA All-Star who played his college basketball at Illinois Wesleyan, had his number hung in the rafters of Shirk Center before tipoff. The Titans went on to bear Carroll 88-44 behind 19 points from Luke Yoder.

At ICC, the Cougars womens and mens teams pick up victories over Lincoln Land. Enjoy the highlights!