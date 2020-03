On the final day of the Missouri Valley Conference mens basketball schedule, both Bradley and ISU hit the hardwood.

Bradley loses at home to Loyola in a heartbreaker, 67-66. The Braves honored seniors Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar prior to tipoff.

ISU picks up its first road win in MVC play, a 71-60 decision at Evansville. DJ Horne leads the Redbirds with 24 points in the victory.