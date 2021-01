PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) -- The return of winter high school sports in central Illinois may be just around the corner. Illinois Govenor J.B. Pritzker announces today that regions of the state that have been dropped down to Tier 2 covid-19 mitigations will be allowed to have low-risk high school sports.

Three regions made that move today: Peoria, Rockford and southern Illinois. According to the current Illinois Departent of Public Health regulations, that will allow low risk sports such as boys swimming, girls bowling, cheerleading and dance to practice immediately and participate in competitions.