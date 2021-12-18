College Hoops Roundup: Illinois, Bradley, ISU Pick Up Victories

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State were all winners at home in college basketball games Saturday afternoon.

Illinois knocked off St. Francis of Pennsylvania 106-48 behind a record setting 18 three pointers. Kofi Cockburn led the Illini with 21 points and 11 rebounds. The Illini now have a 8-3 record this year.

Bradley got a slim victory over St. Joseph’s, 77-73. Ja’Shon Henry scored a team-high 18 points for the Braves, who improve to 5-6 on the season.

ISU (7-5) got 23 points from Josiah Strong, as the Redbirds beat Ball State 85-64. Enjoy the highlights!