PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Illinois, Bradley and Illinois State all start college basketball seasons on Tuesday.

The Illini host Jackson State, the Bradley men travel to South Dakota State and the ISU men host North Carolina-Wilmington.

The Bradley women open the season at home against Wright State. The ISU women start at Northern Illinois on Tuesday.

The Illinois Central College men ran their record to 3-0 with a 71-62 win over the Olivet Nazarene JV squad at Ramsey Gymnasium.