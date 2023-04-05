PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Former Peoria Notre Dame basketball star Noah Reynolds will be transferring to the University of Wisconsin after spending the last two years at the University of Wyoming.

He made the announcement on Tuesday night after he entered the transfer portal.

Illinois State softball swept a softball doubleheader against Bradley 3-0, 6-3, respectively.

East Peoria beat Limestone in baseball 8-4 and Pekin defeated Dunlap 8-5.

Pekin soccer coach Edgar Sandoval earned his 200th win as a head coach. Notre Dame girls soccer beat Danville on the road 8-0.