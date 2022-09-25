PEORIA, ILLINOIS (WMBD) – Illinois Wesleyan won their homecoming game 26-21 over Carrol on Saturday after falling behind 21-0.

Eureka College lost their 100th homecoming game against Benedictine (Ill) 58-10.

Peoria High started the season 5-0 after beating Manual 64-28.

Normal West won the Intercity Volleyball tournament while U-High finished as runners up.

Notre Dame took down rival Richwoods 4-0.

U-High won the team trophy at the Lady Dragon Invitational while Ella Coulter from Notre Dame was the individual winner.

Bloomington High dedicated its swim facility to the late Coach Bob Loy, who died in 2020 after coaching nearly four decades.

Dunlap won the girls division of the East Peoria Cross Country Invitational while U-High won the boys division.