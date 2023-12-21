PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois State won their final basketball games before Christmas on Thursday.

The Illini hope to do the same Friday.

Senior guard Duke Deen scored 22 of his career-high 27 points in the first half to lead Bradley to a 75-64 win over visiting SIU-Edwardsville. The Braves (7-5) snapped a five-game losing streak with the win.

Senior guard Darius Burford scored 22 points and Kendall Lewis added 18 to lead ISU past SEMO, 85-64, at Redbird Arena. ISU (8-4) went 4-1 on its season-long five-game home stand.

Illinois (8-2) meets up with Missouri (7-4) in the annual Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis on Friday night at Enterprise Center. The Illini lead the all-time series against Mizzou, 33-20, but the Tigers won last year’s Braggin’ Rights game, 93-71.