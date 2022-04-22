PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — High school student-athletes signed their college commitments letters throughout the area on Friday.

Five seniors were honored at a signing ceremony at Princeville High School: RJ Ahten (Monmouth College football), Bridget Gilroy (ICC softball), Grant Hunt (DePauw University) Julianne Kielion (Olivet Nazarene University volleyball) and Caitlyn Thole (St. Ambrose University basketball).

At Morton, soccer players Jillian Rochford (Knox College) and Paige Griffin (Illinois Wesleyan) signed their commitment letters.