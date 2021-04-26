College Signings for April 26, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Monday was a memorable day for six Pekin student-athletes who made their college commitments at a letter-signing ceremony at the school.

Lily Wagemann signed to run cross country and track at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Ethan Hedge signed with Eureka College baseball, and Luke Towery with Spoon River College baseball.

Cooper Theleritis will play basketball and golf at Sandburg College where Adam Cash will also play basketball and golf. And Natalie Righi will play softball, basketball and volleyball at Sandburg.

Normal Community’s Mallory Oloffson signed to play basketball at Wisconsin-Whitewater.