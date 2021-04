PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of high school soccer teammates will play together in college.

Morton seniors Justin Hart and Mustafa Bakirdan signed to play at Illinois Wesleyan on Wednesday. They grew up as neighbors, played youth soccer together, were Potters teammates and now will room together at IWU.

Meanwhile, at 108-student Lowpoint-Washburn High School, senior Keally Braman signed to play basketball and softball at Illinois Valley Community College.