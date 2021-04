PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — What a special day for the Weaver family.

Twins Taylor and Will signed their college sports letters at a ceremony at Dunlap High School on Thursday. Taylor will swim at IUPUI in Indianapolis, Will will play football at St. Ambrose in the Quad Cities.

Also at Dunlap, football players Mitchell Gore (Truman State) and Braden Dietz (Augustana) signed their commitment letters.

And IVC senior Mac Parmalee signed to play basketball at UW-Platteville.