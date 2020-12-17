College Signings For Dec. 16, 2020

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Area athletes signed National Letters of Intent on the first day of the December signing period on Wednesday.

Two area football stars signed Division I letters. Normal West multi-sport star Corey Walker signed with Western Michigan University football. Walker, who plays basketball and football, is a tight end and defensive end.

Peoria High senior Dionysius Hogan signed with Northern Iowa University football. Hogan, who also plays football and basketball, will be a wide receiver at UNI.

A local basketball standout also signed Wednesday. Luke Braman, a 6-9 center who helped lead Roanoke-Benson to the class 1A state tournament in march, signed to play at Olivet Nazarene University.

This story will be updated.

