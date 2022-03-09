PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Central Illinois has two second-team all-state basketball players, annnounced by the Associated Press Wednesday.

Peoria Christian’s Wes Hunt (class 1A) and Zach Cleveland (class 4A) earned all-state honors.

Eight seniors at Pekin High School signed college commitment letters at a school ceremony on Wednesday.

Tyler Haynes (McKendree wrestling), Levi Burke (Augustana football), and Colin DeLaere (Eureka College basketball and baseball) were the boys signees.

Pekin basketball sharpshooter Gracie Kizer signed with Illinois College. And four softball players signed their letters: Bailey Hessling (Eureka), Kyle Hadsall (Spoon river College), Grace Rettke (Heartland Community College) and Madysen Bultemeier (Eureka).

Normal West held a signing ceremony for all-state volleyball plater Averie Hernandez, who signed her National Letter of Intent with Northwestern in November but was unable to host a signing party at that time.